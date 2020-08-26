1/
Olive Robinson Pettis
1921 - 2020
Olive Robinson Pettis

Holt - Age 98, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born December 26, 1921, in DeWitt, Michigan.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Grace Bible Church, 1000 S. Canal Rd., Lansing, with Pastor Edward Lassley officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Bible Church. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, visit www.estesleadley.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
AUG
29
Interment
Oakwood Cemetery
