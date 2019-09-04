|
Opal Elaine Bashore
Lansing - Age 86, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1933 in Indianola, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Ruben and Ovie Jane (Massingale) Vance. Opal met her husband Jack while volunteering for the USO and working as a telephone operator for the Southern Bell in Biloxi, MS. They married in Lansing, MI on December 14, 1957. Opal retired from Lansing General Hospital as a Switch Board Operator, and Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Claims Specialist. She took great pride and joy in her flower and vegetable gardens. Opal was a fabulous southern cook and she would never let you leave her home hungry. Opal is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack, of 58 years in 2015; brothers, Doyle Vance in 1962, and Mitchell Vance in 1995. She is survived by her children, Larry Bashore and Timothy (Anne) Bashore; grandchildren, Chelsey (Joshua) Munyon and Shaun (Payge) Bashore; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Logan Munyon; siblings, Myrtle Baker, Doris Dewoody, Linda Brackin, Alton (Sherry) Vance and James Vance; and several loving nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt-Delhi Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30 am at South Lansing Christian Church, 6300 Aurelius Rd., Lansing, with Pastor Frank Weller officiating. Visitation will continue at the church from 10-10:30 am before the service. Interment will follow at DeepDale Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the South Lansing Christian Church or Holt Senior Care and Rehab Center in memory of Opal. The family would like to acknowledge Holt Senior Care and Alora Hospice for their wonderful care. Condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 4, 2019