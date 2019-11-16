|
Ophelia (Wilson) Flourry
Ophelia (Wilson) Flourry passed on November 11, 2019. She was born October 27th 1948 to Willie Lee and Theodore Wilson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years William (Bill) Flourry, daughters Tonia (Henry Cotton) Patricia Flourry, stepdaughter Traces (Nichols) Faulkner, stepmother Ada Wilson, 8 sisters Lela Williams, Jessie Hinton, Barbara (Tommie) Smith, Brenda (DeeJerry Minor,) Esther Ferris, Shirley Jackson, Doris Wilson, and Sharon Wilson.
Five brothers Eddie Farris, Duane Farris, Theodore Wilson jr. Donell Wilson, and Samuel Wilson. Several grandchildren & great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews & cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday November 30th 2019 at 11 a.m. at Friendship House of Prayer 4301 S. Waverly Rd. Lansing Mi. 48911
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019