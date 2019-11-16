Services
Sheldon T Banks Funeral Chapel - Flint
3021 S. Dort Highway
Flint, MI 48507
810-744-2225
For more information about
Ophelia Flourry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ophelia Flourry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ophelia (Wilson) Flourry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ophelia (Wilson) Flourry Obituary
Ophelia (Wilson) Flourry

Ophelia (Wilson) Flourry passed on November 11, 2019. She was born October 27th 1948 to Willie Lee and Theodore Wilson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years William (Bill) Flourry, daughters Tonia (Henry Cotton) Patricia Flourry, stepdaughter Traces (Nichols) Faulkner, stepmother Ada Wilson, 8 sisters Lela Williams, Jessie Hinton, Barbara (Tommie) Smith, Brenda (DeeJerry Minor,) Esther Ferris, Shirley Jackson, Doris Wilson, and Sharon Wilson.

Five brothers Eddie Farris, Duane Farris, Theodore Wilson jr. Donell Wilson, and Samuel Wilson. Several grandchildren & great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews & cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday November 30th 2019 at 11 a.m. at Friendship House of Prayer 4301 S. Waverly Rd. Lansing Mi. 48911
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ophelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -