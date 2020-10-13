1/1
Orville Earl Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orville Earl Wilson

Dimondale, MI - Orville Earl Wilson "Bob" age 90 of Dimondale passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by his family who loves him dearly. He was reunited with his wife of 67 years and his Lord and Savior who he longed to meet. He was employed as a General Foreman at Oldsmobile where he retired after 35 years of service. He was also a member of New Home Missionary Baptist Church. Orville leaves behind four loving children: Connie (Gary) Horstman, Bobby (Sandi) Wilson, Kendra (Ken) Burt, and Marla (Kevin) Hein. He was the proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who will miss him so much. A graveside service will be held on Friday Oct 16 at 1:00pm at the Dimondale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Orville asks that everyone has a personal relationship with his Savior Jesus Christ. He can't wait to see you all again!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Dimondale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
5176762447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved