Orville Earl Wilson



Dimondale, MI - Orville Earl Wilson "Bob" age 90 of Dimondale passed away peacefully in his home Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by his family who loves him dearly. He was reunited with his wife of 67 years and his Lord and Savior who he longed to meet. He was employed as a General Foreman at Oldsmobile where he retired after 35 years of service. He was also a member of New Home Missionary Baptist Church. Orville leaves behind four loving children: Connie (Gary) Horstman, Bobby (Sandi) Wilson, Kendra (Ken) Burt, and Marla (Kevin) Hein. He was the proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who will miss him so much. A graveside service will be held on Friday Oct 16 at 1:00pm at the Dimondale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Orville asks that everyone has a personal relationship with his Savior Jesus Christ. He can't wait to see you all again!









