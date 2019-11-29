Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
102 W. Randolph
Lansing, MI
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
102 W. Randolph
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar A. Townsend


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oscar A. Townsend Obituary
Oscar A. Townsend

Lansing - Oscar passed away on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 5, 1923 to Alger and Olga (Yakel) Townsend. Oscar was a World War II veteran and a life member of V.F.W. Post #701. He retired from Motor Wheel. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, casino trips, playing cards with the 39er's and his family, and all family gatherings. Preceding Oscar in death are his parents; wife of 57 years, Virginia; son, Jim and infant daughter, Sally Ann; brother, Evvern; and in-laws, Leon (Geraldine) Hoppes, Richard (Carol) Hoppes, Stanley (Joan) Hoppes, James (Sharon) Hoppes, Colleen (Bill) Trierweiler, Richard Kelly, Alice Hoppes, and Gerald Hoppes. Surviving are his children, Karen (Doug) Hogan, Linda (John) White, Terry (Evelyn) Townsend, and daughter-in-law, Melody Townsend; grandchildren, Renee (Brian) Nowak, Tara (Ben) Kopietz, Aaron (Sue) Foy, Andy (Joanne) Foy, Jason Townsend, Jennifer (Patrick) Secord, Amber Townsend, and Jeremy Townsend; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanette; in-laws, Alice Kelly, Eugene Hoppes, Larry (Dee Dee) Hoppes, Tom (Jill) Hoppes, and Mary Hoppes; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is from 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Tuesday with a 7:00 P.m. Vigil in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph, Lansing with Fr. John Fain presiding. Viewing is from 9:30 -10:30 A.M. Wednesday at church. Rite of committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in memory of Oscar. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oscar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -