Oscar A. Townsend
Lansing - Oscar passed away on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on May 5, 1923 to Alger and Olga (Yakel) Townsend. Oscar was a World War II veteran and a life member of V.F.W. Post #701. He retired from Motor Wheel. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, casino trips, playing cards with the 39er's and his family, and all family gatherings. Preceding Oscar in death are his parents; wife of 57 years, Virginia; son, Jim and infant daughter, Sally Ann; brother, Evvern; and in-laws, Leon (Geraldine) Hoppes, Richard (Carol) Hoppes, Stanley (Joan) Hoppes, James (Sharon) Hoppes, Colleen (Bill) Trierweiler, Richard Kelly, Alice Hoppes, and Gerald Hoppes. Surviving are his children, Karen (Doug) Hogan, Linda (John) White, Terry (Evelyn) Townsend, and daughter-in-law, Melody Townsend; grandchildren, Renee (Brian) Nowak, Tara (Ben) Kopietz, Aaron (Sue) Foy, Andy (Joanne) Foy, Jason Townsend, Jennifer (Patrick) Secord, Amber Townsend, and Jeremy Townsend; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanette; in-laws, Alice Kelly, Eugene Hoppes, Larry (Dee Dee) Hoppes, Tom (Jill) Hoppes, and Mary Hoppes; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation is from 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Tuesday with a 7:00 P.m. Vigil in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph, Lansing with Fr. John Fain presiding. Viewing is from 9:30 -10:30 A.M. Wednesday at church. Rite of committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a in memory of Oscar. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019