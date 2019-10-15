|
Otis Eugene Kortz
South Boardman - Otis Eugene Kortz, 76, of South Boardman, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his home. Otis was born in Frankfort, Michigan on June 29, 1943, to the late Otto and Mervial (Myers) Kortz. He was married to the love of his life Paula Rae (Rose) on December 6, 1969, in Norwalk, Michigan.
He was a hard-working employee for Otis Elevator for 35 years. He was well respected by his coworkers and stayed involved with the union even after retirement. Otis was a passionate man who always took care of his family. Otis will be lovingly remembered by his wife Paula, children: Annette (Scott) Kortz-Jones, Otis Kortz II, Zachary Kortz, and Ezekiel Kortz, grandchildren: Otto, Ruby, Joshua, Matthew, and one on the way, siblings: Iris Anderson, Ward Kortz, Larry Kortz, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Donna and Leo. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019, at Kalkaska Funeral Home, 152 S. Cedar, Kalkaska, MI from 5 - 8 pm. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 19th at 1:00 pm at Fife Lake Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019