Kalkaska Funeral & Cremation Services
152 S. Cedar
Kalkaska, MI 49646
231-258-3346
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kalkaska Funeral & Cremation Services
152 S. Cedar
Kalkaska, MI 49646
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Fife Lake Baptist Church
449 W State St
Fife Lake, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Fife Lake Baptist Church
449 W State St.
Fife Lake, MI
Otis Eugene Kortz


1943 - 2019
Otis Eugene Kortz Obituary
Otis Eugene Kortz

South Boardman - Otis Eugene Kortz, 76, of South Boardman, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his home. Otis was born in Frankfort, Michigan on June 29, 1943, to the late Otto and Mervial (Myers) Kortz. He was married to the love of his life Paula Rae (Rose) on December 6, 1969, in Norwalk, Michigan.

He was a hard-working employee for Otis Elevator for 35 years. He was well respected by his coworkers and stayed involved with the union even after retirement. Otis was a passionate man who always took care of his family. Otis will be lovingly remembered by his wife Paula, children: Annette (Scott) Kortz-Jones, Otis Kortz II, Zachary Kortz, and Ezekiel Kortz, grandchildren: Otto, Ruby, Joshua, Matthew, and one on the way, siblings: Iris Anderson, Ward Kortz, Larry Kortz, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Donna and Leo. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019, at Kalkaska Funeral Home, 152 S. Cedar, Kalkaska, MI from 5 - 8 pm. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 19th at 1:00 pm at Fife Lake Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
