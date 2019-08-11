|
|
Owen J. Faust
Eaton Rapids - "For the Christian, depend upon it, your dying hour will be the best hour you have ever known! Your last moment will be your richest moment. It shall be the beginning of heaven, the rising of a sun that shall go down no more forever!" - C. H. Spurgeon
Owen James Faust of Eaton Rapids, MI passed into eternity on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 of natural causes, surrounded by his loving family. He was 69 years old.
Owen was born in Mount Clemens, Michigan on July 8, 1950, the oldest child of six born to Wilma Mae and Reverend Elmer James Faust. Growing up in a Christian home, he decided to follow Jesus Christ at an early age. Owen was a gifted athlete in football, baseball, and basketball and developed a great love for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and shared those lifelong loves with his family and friends.
He pursued his higher education with a degree in Business Administration from Ferris State University and went on to attain a Juris Doctorate from Cooley Law School graduating with honors. Owen then pursued a career in corporate and estate planning law serving many clients across Michigan for nearly forty years.
Owen was preceded in death by his father. He was a wonderful son, brother, father, grandfather and is survived by his mother, his siblings; Joyce Chellis, Judith Jansen and husband James, Randall Faust and wife Teri, Charles Faust and wife Mary, and Susan Faust, his four children; Major Thomas Faust and wife Danielle, Matthew Faust and wife Tawni, Kurt Faust, and Rebecca Perry and husband Ryan, and seven grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends all of whom greatly miss him but look forward to seeing him again in the age to come.
Memorial services will be held at 2pm, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at The Tabernacle, Eaton Rapids Campground, Eaton Rapids, Michigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Rapids Camp Meeting. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 11, 2019