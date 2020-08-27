Pamela Czubak
East Lansing - Pamela Zoeller Czubak, age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on August 26, 2020. She was born January 15, 1949 in Lansing, MI to Robert (Moe) and Natalie Zoeller. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Czubak in July 1971.
She is survived by her 3 children, Andrea (Joe) Seckman, Brian (Sara) Czubak and Stephen (Ashley) Czubak; her 7 grandchildren, Lydia Czubak, Anna Seckman, Ella Czubak, Megan Seckman, Ben Czubak, Drew Czubak and Reagan Czubak. Also survived by her sisters, Trish Cunningham, Amy (Mike) Smith; sister-in-law, Barb (Richard) Jackson; brother-in-law, Don (Ginger) Czubak and sister-in-law, Missy Zoeller. And many, many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, both parents, her brothers, Michael Zoeller, Jeffrey Zoeller and her grandson, Grant Seckman.
Pamela loved to spend time with family whether at the family cottage, on vacation or just her own backyard. If her family was around she was happy. She adored spending time with her grandchildren: baking, reading, arts or just cuddling.
She loved cooking and finding new recipes, golfing, gardening, needlepoint and knitting. She had a passion for children's books, especially pop ups, Christmas houses and sets of dishes. She worked for East Lansing Public Schools, primarily as a librarian at Pinecrest elementary where she loved helping children love to read.
Pam had many close friends whose friendships she cherished. She was blessed to have had so many adventures with amazing friends.
She was so brave as she fought so many illnesses in the last five years. Always a positive attitude and beautiful smile on her face, thanking the Lord for being "on the greener side of the sod."
Unfortunately, due to our current circumstances in the world we are going to have a small private funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Stoneleigh Residence (hospice), 3411 Stoneleigh Dr, Lansing, MI 48910. Expressions of sympathy made be made at www.greastlansing.com
.