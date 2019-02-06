Services
Resources
Perry - Age 90 of Perry passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her residence.

Pamela was born July 5, 1928, to Evelene May Philpott in Exeter, Devon, England.

On December 6, 1946, at the age of 18 she married Robert H. Cantwell, whom she met in England and they committed to starting their life together at the farm in Perry, Michigan.

Embracing life with enthusiasm, Pamela was the loving mother of eleven; Marita (Augusto) Cantwell de Trejo, Jack Cantwell, Roberta (Edward) Masters, Martin (Suzie) Cantwell, Pamela (Doug) Ditri, Virginia (Ray) Scofield, Dan (Kim) Cantwell, Martha (Don) Sharp, Josie (Lauren) Rosier, Carrie (John) Sinnicki, Andy Cantwell; twenty-two grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren. Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2003 and daughter, Josie Rosier.

Pamela was a wonderful homemaker, selfless wife and mother, and the anchor of the family business (Philpott's Farm Market), where she was beloved by the customers.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory to her favorite charity - .

Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019
