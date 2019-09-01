Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Deepdale Memorial Gardens Chapel
4110 Lansing Rd
Lansing, MI
Pamela Marie Leger


1953 - 2019
Pamela Marie Leger Obituary
Pamela Marie Leger

Grand Ledge - Pamela Marie Leger of Grand Ledge passed away August 27, 2019, at the age of 65. She was born December 10, 1953, in New Castle, Indiana, the daughter of Bobby and Peggy (Meese) Sprunger. Loving mother of Lori (Jeremy) Bachman and Robert (Candance Nappier) Leger; grandmother of Randy (Knica Garcia) Bachman, Zachary Bachman; great-grandmother of Tucker and Hunter. Also surviving are her brothers, Paul (Julie) Sprunger, Pat (Anne Davis) Sprunger; sister, Mary Sprunger; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Alexa) Sprunger, Justin (Amy) Sprunger, Nathan (Ashley) Sprunger, Tim Campbell, Ben (Bastine) Simon, Erica Sprunger; many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Alan Leger; her parents; her beloved second mother, Marjorie Sprunger

Pam dearly loved her church family from Imagine This Church. Her passions were her animals, crocheting, cooking, and encouraging her family and friends on facebook. A celebration of Pam's life will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Deepdale Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4110 Lansing Rd., Lansing. A luncheon will follow at South Lansing Christian Church, 6300 Aurelius Rd., Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
