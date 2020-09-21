1/1
Pamela "Pambo J. Beam
Pamela "Pambo J. Beam

Grand Ledge - Pamela "Pambo" Jean Beam was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at age 74. Pam was born on August 29, 1946 in Howell, MI, the daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Semes) Eager. She attended Resurrection Elementary School and graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1964. Pam worked for the State of Michigan, Department of Management and Budget for 38 years. Pam enjoyed her church, New Life Assembly of God in Grand Ledge. She was very active there and through her love for Jesus, she impacted many lives.

Pam is survived by the love of her life, Raymond, with whom she shared 29 years of marriage, She is also survived by her daughters: Tammy (Avel) Nieto and Sarah (Mark) Wyatt. Also surviving is her step children: Mandy (Blaise) Russo and Shawn Beam, grandchildren: Zachary, Lily, Alex, Gabriel, Savannah, Xavier, Brooke, Megan, Cody, Lauren and Ashley as well as many great grandchildren, 2 brothers: Jake (Barbara) Eager and Mike (Marlene) Eager, a niece Jennifer (Matt) Edmonds and many other nieces, nephews. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, and a granddaughter Kallie.

Graveside Services will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Oakwood Cemetery in Grand Ledge with Pastor Lori O'Dea of New Life Assembly of God Church officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-4 & 6-8PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
