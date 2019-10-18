Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Mayle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Puvogel Mayle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Puvogel Mayle Obituary
Pamela Puvogel Mayle

Okemos - Pamela Puvogel Mayle was a kind and loving soul to all who were fortunate enough to cross her path. She died peacefully on October 16, 2019. Pam was born August 4, 1948, in Grand Rapids to Jean and Joseph Puvogel. She graduated from Sparta High School and Central Michigan University. While completing graduate work at the University of Michigan, Pam met Jim Mayle, establishing a lasting love and a 46 year marriage.

At age 46, Pam suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. Following surgery and prolonged rehabilitation, she made a full recovery. This experience reinforced her focus on family and friends. She knew first-hand how precious life is.

Pam taught three year olds at People's Church Preschool. Her students and parents benefitted from Pam's unique skill of nurturing and guiding young people. She retired to become the loving and devoted caregiver for her and Jim's parents.

Pam's caregiving didn't stop with family. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Fair Trade, and much more. Pam and Jim were long-time members of Okemos Community Church where she played in the Bell Choir. In addition, Pam had many friends at the Parkwood YMCA where she exercised daily.

Pam will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Jim Mayle; her son, Alex Mayle and his wife, Lucia Bartholomew; her daughter Kristin Mayle Hasson and her husband, Stephen Hasson; her sisters Sandy Puvogel, Linda Puvogel and her husband, Michael O'Halloran; her brother-in-law, Tom Mayle and his wife, Judy Mayle; and her nieces and nephews Brian O'Halloran, Kathryn O'Halloran, Valerie Rosnik, and Marcus Mayle. A celebration of Pam's life is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at Okemos Community Church at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pam's name to Habitat for Humanity or Planned Parenthood.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now