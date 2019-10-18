|
|
Pamela Puvogel Mayle
Okemos - Pamela Puvogel Mayle was a kind and loving soul to all who were fortunate enough to cross her path. She died peacefully on October 16, 2019. Pam was born August 4, 1948, in Grand Rapids to Jean and Joseph Puvogel. She graduated from Sparta High School and Central Michigan University. While completing graduate work at the University of Michigan, Pam met Jim Mayle, establishing a lasting love and a 46 year marriage.
At age 46, Pam suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. Following surgery and prolonged rehabilitation, she made a full recovery. This experience reinforced her focus on family and friends. She knew first-hand how precious life is.
Pam taught three year olds at People's Church Preschool. Her students and parents benefitted from Pam's unique skill of nurturing and guiding young people. She retired to become the loving and devoted caregiver for her and Jim's parents.
Pam's caregiving didn't stop with family. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Fair Trade, and much more. Pam and Jim were long-time members of Okemos Community Church where she played in the Bell Choir. In addition, Pam had many friends at the Parkwood YMCA where she exercised daily.
Pam will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Jim Mayle; her son, Alex Mayle and his wife, Lucia Bartholomew; her daughter Kristin Mayle Hasson and her husband, Stephen Hasson; her sisters Sandy Puvogel, Linda Puvogel and her husband, Michael O'Halloran; her brother-in-law, Tom Mayle and his wife, Judy Mayle; and her nieces and nephews Brian O'Halloran, Kathryn O'Halloran, Valerie Rosnik, and Marcus Mayle. A celebration of Pam's life is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at Okemos Community Church at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pam's name to Habitat for Humanity or Planned Parenthood.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019