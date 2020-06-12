Pamela Renee (Tanner) Curry
Pamela Renee (Tanner) Curry

DeWitt - Pamela Renee Curry (Tanner) 73, of DeWitt, MI went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 11, 2020.

A Celebration of Pam's life will be held on Sat., June 20 at 12pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington in DeWitt, with visitation at 11am.

Online condolences may be shared at www.grdewitt.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
5176696465
