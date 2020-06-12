Pamela Renee (Tanner) Curry
DeWitt - Pamela Renee Curry (Tanner) 73, of DeWitt, MI went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 11, 2020.
A Celebration of Pam's life will be held on Sat., June 20 at 12pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington in DeWitt, with visitation at 11am.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.