Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147

Pamela Shakespeare

Pamela Shakespeare Obituary
Pamela Shakespeare

Potterville - Pamela Jean Shakespeare (Huver), 58, of Potterville, MI, born October 8, 1961 in Lansing, MI, went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 14 years, David, children: Melissa (Chad) Burke, Michelle (Nicholas) Heriford, Julia Jefferson, Mancin and Joy Shakespeare; 11 grandchildren; 8 brothers, 3 sisters; several nieces and nephews, and preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Meritta Huver.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Hope Church, 202 S. Creyts Road, Lansing, MI 48917. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Full obituary and online condolences at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 3, 2020
