Pamela Suzanne "Suzie" Miller Malcolm
Holt - Age 69, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 after a long struggle. She was a lifelong resident of Lansing and Holt and graduated from Everett High School. Suzie had a long career with the Michigan State Legislature working as the Assistant Postmaster and retiring as Assistant Sergeant at Arms. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Eric; son, Michael (Dana) Thurman; 3 grandchildren, Makala, Michael, and Nick; siblings, Annlee Miller (Dave), and DeDe (Gary) Owen, Gary (Colleen) Miller; 3 nephews, Robert, Evan, and Ronnie.
A celebration of Suzie's life will be held at Buddies Grill in Holt on Thursday, October 17th from 6-8 PM. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 29, 2019