Services
Swartz Funeral Home
1225 West Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507-4735
(810) 694-2345
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swartz Funeral Home
1225 West Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507-4735
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Swartz Funeral Home
1225 West Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507-4735
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Swartz Funeral Home
1225 West Hill Rd
Flint, MI 48507-4735
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pansy Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pansy Patricia Gibbs


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pansy Patricia Gibbs Obituary
Pansy Patricia Gibbs

Haslett - Pansy Patricia Gibbs of Haslett, formerly of the Flint area, age 86, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at The Willows of Okemos.

Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint, Reverend Larry Loree, Sr. officiating.

Burial in Crestwood Cemetery, Grand Blanc.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sparrow Hospice, Lansing, MI. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Pansy was born in Lincoln, Michigan on January 25, 1933, the daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah (Weatherdon) Loree. She was a member of Haslett Community Church in Haslett, Michigan.

She was a former member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Surviving are children, Marilyn Roberts, Raymond Scarbrough, Diane Long and Tawa (Red Dog) Sina; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and special friend, Hillis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gibbs; 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

Special thanks to Sparrow Hospice of Lansing.

Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz Funeral Home
Download Now