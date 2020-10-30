1/1
Patricia A. Fox
1925 - 2020
Patricia A. Fox

Lansing - Patricia A. Fox passed away October 28, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born October 21, 1925 in Lansing, the daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (Keller) Yeager. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She cherished time spent with her family.

Surviving are her children, Marianne (Gary), David, Adrian (Mary), Timothy, Jerome, Ron (Chauntelle), and Janette (Bryan); grandchildren, Tom, Shawne, Carrie, Harold, Gabriel, Michael, Jeanne, Elizabeth, Brandon, Maggie, Matt, Andrew, Erin, Justin, Allison, Jacob, Sam, Carly, and Megan; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Tyler, Devin, Griffin, Cooper, Wyatt, Brandon, Alex, Mason, Zoey, Bella, Abigail, and Emily.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Fox; daughters-in-law, Barbara Fox and Lori Fox.

The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30am Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Liturgy
10:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
