Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
6301 W. St. Joseph Hwy.
Lansing, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
6301 W. St. Joseph Hwy.
Lansing, MI
Patricia A. Gauerke


1932 - 2019
Patricia A. Gauerke Obituary
Patricia A. Gauerke

Lansing - Patricia A. Gauerke (Siegrist), 87, passed away November 21, 2019 in Charlotte, MI. She was born March 24, 1932 in Flynn Twp., MI, daughter to Elmer and Marguerite (Gardner) Rhodes. Pat graduated from Bay City High School, attended Calvary Lutheran Church in Lansing, and for many years was a former interior designer for Jacobson's Department Store.

She is survived by her husband Frank Gauerke, her beloved children: Wes (Susan) Siegrist, Nola (Rick) Schramm, Steve (Karol) Siegrist, Dave (Barb) Siegrist, Kathy (Rob) Putt, Lisa Siegrist (Bob Dohmen), and Shelley (Darren) Fether; many grand and great grandchildren, and was preceded in death by her parents and first husband Frederick Siegrist.

A funeral service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6301 W. St. Joseph Hwy., Lansing, MI 48917, with one hour of visitation prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church or Heart to Heart Hospice of Flint in memory of Patricia Gauerke. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
