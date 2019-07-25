Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Church
1340 Haslett Road
Haslett, MI
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia A. Honeywell

East Lansing - Our beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend, Patricia Honeywell, was called to her eternal rest unexpectedly on Friday, July 19th at the age of 77.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orlo and Exie Elliott and loving husband, Gary. She is survived by her only daughter, Trish Foster (Michael), and grandchildren, Evan and Ava. She also leaves behind close family friends, Lori (Dan) Gustafson, and their children, Kaelyn, Danny, Christopher, and Kelleigh. Pat is also survived by her cherished sister, Phyllis (Myron) Batdorff and their children.

A long-time resident of Haslett and devoted member of New Hope Church, Pat sailed through life with grace, courage and faith. She loved her family, friends, and church deeply and was loved by everyone who knew her.

Please join us to celebrate her life and honor her legacy on Monday, July 29, 2019 at New Hope Church, 1340 Haslett Road, Haslett, MI. Visitation from 9-11 am and the service following at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Kelleigh's Cause or Ele's Place.

Arrangements by Gorsline Runciman East Lansing Chapel.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 25, 2019
