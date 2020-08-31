Patricia A. Klein
Portland - In loving memory of Patricia Ann Klein, of Portland, Michigan, passed away peacefully at Sparrow Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
In recent months, she struggled with declining health, but she continued to spread love, joy, and gratitude each day.
The Lord blessed Victor and Aurelia Cook with Patricia on November 1, 1936 in Pewamo, Michigan.
In high school, Pat loved playing basketball was the co-captain of her team for two years. She graduated from Gladwin High School in the top 5 of her class of 95 students in 1954. Her class nailed it with her personalized saying, "big things come in small packages".
She learned to play the piano early on in her time here and she would fill the air with her beautiful melodies throughout her life. Pat also played the organ at her local church.
After high school, she attended Villanova Pennsylvania Catholic College to become a nun. The serenity of the cathedral had stayed with her throughout her life.
She had decided to come home and started working at Dow Chemical Bank in Midland, Michigan. She also worked for Michigan National Bank in Lansing and for the Secretary of State in Michigan.
Pat had married her first husband, Martin Hoerner in 1958. Martin tragically died in a car collision, leaving Pat with their two young boys, Anthony and Francis Hoerner. In 1968, she married Joseph H. Klein and together they had two children, Maria and Harry Klein.
She had been a very devoted, loving, and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and follower of the Lord and Christ.
She is survived by her sister, Hildegard Platy, her husband of 52 years, Joseph Klein; her four children, Anthony (Steve) Hoerner, Francis (Kathy) Hoerner, Maria (Joel) Pennington, and Harry Klein; her three grandchildren, Katherine and Christopher Pennington and Andrew Hoerner; and her two great-grandchildren, Carter and Aiden Russell.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow. A private family visitation will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
.