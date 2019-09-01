Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Patricia A. Kuenzli


1937 - 2019
Patricia A. Kuenzli Obituary
Patricia A. Kuenzli

St. Johns - Patricia A. Kuenzli, 81, died Monday, April 29, 2019 in Mesa, AZ where she spent her winters. She was born November 27, 1937 in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of John and Ruth (Quarton) Trumble. Pat earned her Master's Degree in Education from Michigan State University and was a teacher for the St. Johns Public Schools, retiring in 1994 with 30 years of service. She was a member of Redeemer United Methodist Church St. Johns Campus. On December 21, 1957 she married F. Dale Kuenzli and he survives her. Also surviving are her children, Leslie (Dale) Lotspeich of Elko County, NV, Lisa (Steve) Croissant of Bently, CO, Jolene (Mitch) Supp of Wells, NV, Jennifer Dominguez of St. Johns and John(Grace) Kuenzli of Huntsville, AL; fourteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one brother, Gerald Trumble of Farwell, MI and a sister, Cheryl Rogers of Portland, MI. She was preceded in death by a brother James Trumble and a son-in-law Conrad Dominguez. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Rev. Suzanne Goodwin officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Redeemer United Methodist Church St. Johns Campus.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
