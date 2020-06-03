Patricia A. Moore
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Moore

St. Johns - Patricia A. Moore died Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born March 2, 1938 in St. Johns the daughter of George and Anne (George) Snater. Pat was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1955. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in St. Johns. Pat loved doing anything that involved her beloved husband, children and grandchildren, especially spending time together at Lake Victoria. She absolutely loved having sleepovers with her granddaughters and making her famous pancakes. She was an enthusiastic MSU fan, enjoyed her yearly trips to Arizona and loved coffee dates with her friends, classmates and "The Gang". Pat worked as a secretary for the St. Johns Public Schools for over 17 years retiring in 2000. On June 29, 1955 she married Edward "Bud" Moore and he preceded her in death in May of 2008. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Chap, Harold and Arthur and one sister, Dolores. Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Metzmaker and Jill (Jeff) Anger; two sons, Michael (Kelly) Moore and Timothy (Abbey) Moore; grandchildren, Alan, Kira, Paige, Josh (Marta), Bo (Chelsea), Scott and Jaye Moore, Samantha and Alexandra Anger, Danielle Schmidtman (Dylan), Madalyn, Ellie, Korey, Cody and Jessy Metzmaker. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing and to use a face covering. Memorials may be made to Children's Miracle Network through the Sparrow Foundation. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Rest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Our thoughts are with you all at this time. Kore and Candace (DeVlieger) Kaufman and family.
Candace Kaufman
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved