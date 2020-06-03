Patricia A. Moore



St. Johns - Patricia A. Moore died Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born March 2, 1938 in St. Johns the daughter of George and Anne (George) Snater. Pat was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1955. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in St. Johns. Pat loved doing anything that involved her beloved husband, children and grandchildren, especially spending time together at Lake Victoria. She absolutely loved having sleepovers with her granddaughters and making her famous pancakes. She was an enthusiastic MSU fan, enjoyed her yearly trips to Arizona and loved coffee dates with her friends, classmates and "The Gang". Pat worked as a secretary for the St. Johns Public Schools for over 17 years retiring in 2000. On June 29, 1955 she married Edward "Bud" Moore and he preceded her in death in May of 2008. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Chap, Harold and Arthur and one sister, Dolores. Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Metzmaker and Jill (Jeff) Anger; two sons, Michael (Kelly) Moore and Timothy (Abbey) Moore; grandchildren, Alan, Kira, Paige, Josh (Marta), Bo (Chelsea), Scott and Jaye Moore, Samantha and Alexandra Anger, Danielle Schmidtman (Dylan), Madalyn, Ellie, Korey, Cody and Jessy Metzmaker. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing and to use a face covering. Memorials may be made to Children's Miracle Network through the Sparrow Foundation. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.









