Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Holt - Born March 16, 1940, in Lansing, Michigan, daughter of the late Keith and Evelyn White, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at the age of 79.

Surviving are her three children, Tina (Eric Budden) Clay, Vicki (Andy) Graham, and Jeffrey (Angie) Aseltine; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; cousin, Donna Warren; sister-in-law, Lori Ann White along with several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Aseltine; their daughter, Heidi Rae Aseltine; and two brothers, Artie Hidey and Bill White.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Interment will follow at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Holt. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday for one hour prior to the funeral.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions, in loving memory of Patricia, to Holt United Methodist Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 22, 2019
