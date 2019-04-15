|
Patricia Ann Bitney
Grand Ledge - Patricia Ann Bitney, age 88, of Grand Ledge, MI, born October 28, 1930, passed away April 12, 2019. Patricia is survived by her husband of 34 years, Richard, sons Douglas (Patricia) Keller, Steven Botek; stepsons Steven (Vicki) Bitney, Mark (Kathryn) Bitney, stepdaughter Wendy (Brian) Fisher; 15 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild, and sister Beverly (Lloyd) Corston. She was preceded in death by her sons Gary and Kevin Botek, granddaughters Nicole and Jamie; grandson Jacob Dudt, and brother John Bridgewater.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with interment to follow at Delta Center Cemetery, Delta Township, Eaton Co. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bitney family. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 15, 2019