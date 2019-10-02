|
|
Patricia Ann "Purple Pat" Krawczynski
Lansing - Age 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Pat was born on May 16, 1955 to the late Alfred and Mary (Davis) Seger in Lansing, MI. Pat dedicated 37 years of her life to caring for many children in her home daycare. She was an active member of the Polish Falcons Nest #652 for 42 years, acting as President for 19 years, a member of the Legion of Honor, and managed the Federated Polish Home for 20 years. Pat loved scrapbooking with her girlfriends and sharing her craft making skills with others. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard Seger, and a half-sister, Brenda Merkley. She is survived by her husband John; two daughters, Ginger (Robert) Battle and Heather (Kevin) Havens; five grandchildren, Collin, Conner, Delaney Battle, and Evelyn and Kendyl Havens; four brothers, Darrel, Kevin, Chard Merkley, and Al Seger, and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Bill Lugger as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will begin Saturday at the church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan through the Sparrow Foundation in memory of Pat. Condolences may be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 2, 2019