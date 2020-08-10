Patricia Ann (Kloeckner) MaceLansing - Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Patty was born on May 24, 1932 in Westphalia, Michigan to the late Mathias and Mary (Belen) Kloeckner. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Patty was also a women of faith and was always active at her church, Valley Farms Baptist Church. She loved gardening, the many years they spent at their cottage on Big Twin Lake, and will be remembered as an amazing cook. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, husband D.J. Mace, 12 siblings, and a step-son Daryl Mace. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Dave) Delacruz and Stephanie (Len) Brown; two step-sons, Dave (Kathy) and Dennis Mace; a sister, JoAnn Cook, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. In memory of Patty memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice or the City Rescue Mission.