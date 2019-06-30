|
|
Patricia Anne (Bray) Flachs
Holt - Age 71, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Patricia was born on November 1, 1947, the daughter of the late James and Marquerita Bray. She was loved very, very much. She enjoyed her chipmunks, rabbits, her family, and just life in general! A loving wife, mother, and friend who will be missed dearly. Surviving is her loving husband of 50 years, Lawrence; sons, Michael and Allan; grandchildren, Autumn and Alec; and many more family members and friends. There will be no service. The family asks that you keep them in your prayers at this time. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 30, 2019