|
|
Patricia Anne Morehouse
Haslett - "Pat" was born on January 9, 1934, in Mendota, IL, and peacefully passed away at home April 26, 2020, in Haslett, MI.
She retired after many years of faithful service from TWA in 1990. She then relocated to Haslett and happily lived out the remainder of her years.
She is survived by her sister, Karen "Kay" Stefanoff, of Mendota, IL, and a niece, Tamera "Tammy" Stefanoff, of Cutler Bay, FL. Pat will also be deeply missed by many friends and members of the Wallace family.
No services will be held at this time. Her final resting place will be in Restland Cemetery, Mendota, IL.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020