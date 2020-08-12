Patricia Barry
Age 89, passed away August 11, 2020. She was born May 23, 1931, in Lansing, to Walter and Rhea Fernand. Surviving are: her husband of 68 years, Richard; children, Richard II, Jackie (Sue), Tom (Laurie) Barry; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Murphy and Janet Baker. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Church of the Resurrection, 1505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, with entombment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, or Catholic Social Services in memory of Patricia Barry. Further details are available at www.EstesLeadley.com
.