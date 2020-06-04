Patricia Bruner



Lansing - Patricia Bruner, 80, passed away June 2nd, 2020 at Vista Springs Assisted Living in Lansing, MI.



Patricia "Pat" Elaine Bruner (née Day) was born on November 9th, 1939 to Frank and Harriett Day. She spent a lot of her early life between Detroit, MI and Gladwin, MI. While in Gladwin, she met the love of her life Charles "Elmer" Bruner. Following a 4 year engagement, they were married on April 8th, 1961. Together, they had one son, Kevin Bruner.



Patricia was a retired nurse, a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a cherished individual to so many others. She had one grandchild, Joshua Wilkinson, who was her pride and joy. She enjoyed spending summers camping and mushroom hunting, in addition to spending time at the family cottage in Beaverton. She was a woman of strong faith, and a longtime parishioner at Columbia Road Baptist Church in Mason, MI with pastor John (Linda) Hayden.



Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Charles Bruner, son Kevin Bruner, parents Frank and Harriett Day, and brother Thomas Day.



She is survived by her grandson Joshua Wilkinson of Dearborn Heights, MI, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lawrence and Jeanene Bruner of Williamston, MI, sister-in-law Fran Day of Gladwin, MI, cousin Noramarie Tucker of Gladwin, MI, "bonus granddaughters" Diane Baker of Lansing, MI and Denise Butler of Tampa, FL, and longtime family members Ray and Judie Wilkinson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and a large extended family.



A small burial with family will take place on Saturday, June 6th at 1 PM at McClure Cemetary in Gladwin. A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor Patricia's life. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that anyone wishing to do so make a donation to The Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund in her name. Heartland was an incredible support to Patricia and her family for the last few months of her life.









