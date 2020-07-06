Patricia Caroline Nico
Lansing - Age 94, a life-time resident of Lansing went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 2, 2020. Patricia was born December 1, 1925 in Lansing and was one of three children of Joseph and Ethel (French) McMasters. She attended Lansing Business University in Lansing and worked as a secretary at the Farhat and Burns law firm in her early life. She married Nunzio Nico in 1957 and had two children Pamela and Jeffrey. She worked for many years in the Lansing School District as an aide and school secretary at Northwestern, Allen, and Fairview Elementary schools. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, playing cards, and spending time in the sun at any of Michigan's lakes. She was an active member of Olivet Baptist Church for her entire life and spent countless hours helping those in need. She will always be remembered for her constant smile and endearing laughter. She was preceded in death by her brother Joseph. She is survived by her two children, her sister Elizabeth (Bette, age 100), and her niece and two nephews, Linda, Michael, and Steve. A visitation will be held July 9th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and the 10th from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Gorsline-Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave, Lansing with a graveside service to follow. A memorial service will be held when current events allow it. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Olivet Baptist Church, the Capital Area Humane Society, American Heart Association
, or American Cancer Society
.