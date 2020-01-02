|
|
Patricia K. Riley
Lansing - Age 91, died on December 27, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1928 to Charles and Emma Riley in Lansing, Michigan. Following high school Pat began her 54 year career at Michigan State University at the Institute of International Agriculture, She spent most of that time arranging programs for short-term international visitors, mostly University faculty and government officials in agriculture programs from around the world. She was highly regarded by those International guests and built lifelong friendships. She arranged short term academic programs for many students from Japan, China, Ireland, Russia and many African countries. She loved Ireland and visited there as often as she was able. Pat especially enjoyed the fellowship of good meals and good friends. It seemed at everyplace the entire staff knew her! They all greeted her as if she was their Mom or aunt, didn't matter where, she just had that personality that people gravitated towards. She would NEVER, EVER let anyone pay the check, she was adamant about it. Her Catholic faith was always important to her and she counted several priests among her friendship circles. Visitation will take place at the Church of the Resurrection, 1527 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing Michigan on January 6, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. With Fr. Steve Mattson presiding. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home,. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020