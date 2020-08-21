1/1
Patricia Kaye Nellett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Kaye Nellett

Barryton - Patricia Kaye (Patty) Nellett, 73, of Barryton (formerly of Lansing), passed away surrounded in love by her family on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Cadillac on June 16, 1947, the daughter of Donald and Mary Alice (Knudsen) Hynes.

Patty married the love of her life, Richard Nellett on June 27, 1981 and together they enjoyed 39 years of marriage.

She graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree and became a supervisor for the State of Michigan and later for the Accident Fund Insurance Company.

Patty was a cheerleader at Haslett High School and Western Michigan University. Later she took pride as cheerleading coach at Haslett High School as well as Holt High School. She loved traveling, painting projects, house design, decorating and hanging with her peeps around a campfire. She was a fun-loving, wife, mother and friend who will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her husband, Richard; their children, Wendi (Todd) Burton, Justin (Angie) Phenicie, Jennifer Rule, Jeffrey Nellett and Lori (Dick) Iding; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Brandon) Carroll, Rhett (Megan) Burton, Reece Burton, Zachary Nellett, Parker Nellett, Jake Nellett, Heather Iding and Melanie (Dustin) Haas; sister, Penny (Roger) Burns; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private celebration of Patty's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Susan Mast ALS Foundation or Heartland Hospice.

The family is being cared for by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved