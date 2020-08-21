Patricia Kaye Nellett



Barryton - Patricia Kaye (Patty) Nellett, 73, of Barryton (formerly of Lansing), passed away surrounded in love by her family on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Cadillac on June 16, 1947, the daughter of Donald and Mary Alice (Knudsen) Hynes.



Patty married the love of her life, Richard Nellett on June 27, 1981 and together they enjoyed 39 years of marriage.



She graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree and became a supervisor for the State of Michigan and later for the Accident Fund Insurance Company.



Patty was a cheerleader at Haslett High School and Western Michigan University. Later she took pride as cheerleading coach at Haslett High School as well as Holt High School. She loved traveling, painting projects, house design, decorating and hanging with her peeps around a campfire. She was a fun-loving, wife, mother and friend who will be deeply missed.



Surviving are her husband, Richard; their children, Wendi (Todd) Burton, Justin (Angie) Phenicie, Jennifer Rule, Jeffrey Nellett and Lori (Dick) Iding; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Brandon) Carroll, Rhett (Megan) Burton, Reece Burton, Zachary Nellett, Parker Nellett, Jake Nellett, Heather Iding and Melanie (Dustin) Haas; sister, Penny (Roger) Burns; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A private celebration of Patty's life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Susan Mast ALS Foundation or Heartland Hospice.



The family is being cared for by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home.









