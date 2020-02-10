|
|
Patricia L. Platte
Portland - Patricia Louise Platte, 83, of Portland, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother went to heaven on February 8, 2020. Patricia was born October 14, 1936, to Edward and Lorena (Cusack) Manning. Patricia devoted her life to caring for her family and making each family member feel special and loved. Mom made us all better people by her quiet example.
Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Herbert; daughter, Jill; and granddaughter, Amber. Patricia is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Julius; children, Judy (Jay), Tim (Amy), Ben (Mandy), and Ted (Betsy); 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 11:00 am, Friday, February 14, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. For those wishing to do so, contributions may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, 1210 W. Saginaw St., Lansing, MI, 48915. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020