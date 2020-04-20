Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Leary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Leary Obituary
Patricia Leary

Haslett - Patricia L Leary, Beloved wife, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on April 9, 2020 at age 94. She leaves behind her husband John, her children (Brian, Linda, Patrick and Jim), and three grandchildren (Kathleen, Nate and Taishi). Her quiet strength and loving presence will be deeply missed. Due to Covid 19, burial was private and a celebration of life will be set at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made in Patricia's name to Fenner Nature Center: Fenner Conservancy, attn:Development, 2020 E Mount Hope Avenue, Lansing Mi 48910. On line obituary can be viewed and condolences can be left at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now