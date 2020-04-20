|
|
Patricia Leary
Haslett - Patricia L Leary, Beloved wife, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on April 9, 2020 at age 94. She leaves behind her husband John, her children (Brian, Linda, Patrick and Jim), and three grandchildren (Kathleen, Nate and Taishi). Her quiet strength and loving presence will be deeply missed. Due to Covid 19, burial was private and a celebration of life will be set at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made in Patricia's name to Fenner Nature Center: Fenner Conservancy, attn:Development, 2020 E Mount Hope Avenue, Lansing Mi 48910. On line obituary can be viewed and condolences can be left at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020