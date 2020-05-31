Patricia Lou Rush (Wright)



January 30, 1933 - May 19, 2020



Our mother Pat Rush was a blessing in all of our lives and now God has called her home. Pat's impact while on this earth touched many people. She is remembered as a kind, wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a sense of humor that led to fun family gatherings at her home in Charlevoix. She shared her life and love of Northern Michigan with her children, grandchildren and friends leaving lasting memories to all. Pat was born in Indianapolis, IN to William Leon Wright and Ivalu Lavonne Wright (Johnson). Her family then moved to Sylvania, OH where Pat graduated from Burnham High School in 1951 and married the late Donn Rush in 1952. She was a pioneer in the manufacture of braille plate identification for elevators and in public nature gardens for the blind. It was also important for Pat to give back to her community. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society and Holland Home in Grand Rapids and was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. She was an active member of the Grand Ledge Art Guild. She loved to garden and work around the house and cheer on the MSU Spartans! Pat's greatest legacy is her family; Bryan, (Eileen, Wyatt, Emelia) Rush, Cheri, (Paul, Mathew, Mallory) Lytikainen, Barbara, (Kelsea, McKenzie) Rounds and Carole (Jeff, Collin, Christian) Witt and 1 great-grandchild. Pat's sister Marcella Parker survives her. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Matthew Lutheran Church 616-942-9091 or info@stmatthewgr.com &/or Mile Square Church 1-201-754-5271 or hello@milesquarechurch where her grandson is Pastor. Her funeral was held May 23 in Grand Rapids with immediate family only.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store