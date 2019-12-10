Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Louise Collins


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Louise Collins Obituary
Patricia Louise Collins

Lansing - Patricia Louise Collins passed away December 7, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born June 1, 1931, in Battle Creek, MI, the daughter of Elmer J. and Louise C. (Shafer) Dahlman. Patricia retired from Federal Civil Service with the Michigan Army National Guard and later worked for the Federal Employees Credit Union. She loved elephants and had an extensive collection of elephant keepsakes.

She is survived by her son, Bruce (Susan); brother, Raymond; seven grandchildren and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth; son, Michael.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Avenue. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now