Patricia Louise Collins
Lansing - Patricia Louise Collins passed away December 7, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born June 1, 1931, in Battle Creek, MI, the daughter of Elmer J. and Louise C. (Shafer) Dahlman. Patricia retired from Federal Civil Service with the Michigan Army National Guard and later worked for the Federal Employees Credit Union. She loved elephants and had an extensive collection of elephant keepsakes.
She is survived by her son, Bruce (Susan); brother, Raymond; seven grandchildren and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth; son, Michael.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Avenue. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until the time of service.
