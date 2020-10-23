1/1
Patricia M. "Patti" Hughes
1935 - 2020
Patricia M. "Patti" Hughes

Lansing - Age 84, born December 20, 1935, passed away October 23, 2020, at her home. Her faith was her guiding light. God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and whispered "Come to me". A golden heart stopped beating. Hard working hands now rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Patti was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Patrick Edward "Pat" Hughes; grandson, Matthew Hamelink; her sister and brothers. Surviving are her daughters, Lori (Scott) Hamelink and Kathi Hughes; son, Rick Hughes; 7 grandchildren Whitni Hughes, Shelbi (Chris) Frayer, Maci Hughes (Fiancé, Ryan Potrykus), Landon Hughes, Kelli (Zach) VanSetters, Alyssa (Evan) Grundner and Patrick Hamelink; honorary, Federico Careddu; 3 great-grandchildren, Lola Frayer, Levi Frayer and Zekiel VanSetters and one on the way; brother, Jim Coe; and many other family members and friends. Patti was an accountant at St. Michael Church in Grand Ledge for many years, and later was the church secretary at St. Gerard Church until her retirement. She founded the Moving on Group, to help support widowed ladies at St. Gerard. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and playing cards. She loved to go dancing with her husband, and to play bridge. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Visitation is from 5-8 P.M. Monday with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary Monday in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, October 27, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. Rite of Committal will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Contributions may be made to St. Gerard Church in memory of Patti. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
