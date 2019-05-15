Services
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
(517) 646-0515
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
View Map
Eaton Rapids - Age 72, died May 14, 2019. Mrs. Johnson was born August 15, 1946 in Lansing, a daughter of Richard & Jeanne (Crippen) Donahue. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Donahue. Surviving are two sons, Richard Bachman of Lansing and Jeremy Bachman of Grand Ledge; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Suzanne (John) Earl of Dimondale and Margaret (Steve) Spector of Gilroy, CA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Services 1 P.M. Friday, May 17th, at Field & Leik Funeral Home, Dimondale, with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 15, 2019
