Patricia Mae DeRose
Okemos - Patricia Mae DeRose of Okemos, MI, born January 18, 1931 in Blanchard, MI, loving daughter, spouse, mother, grandmother and great- and great-great grandmother, found eternal peace with the Lord on August 13 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years Michael DeRose, parents William and Eunice Scott, sister Jerrie (LZ Douglas) Williams and brother Roger Lee Scott.
She is survived by her 8 children: Frank DeRose, Eva (Ron) Motz, Christine DeRose, Theresa DeRose (Sharon), Patricia (Lars) Cole, Michelle DeRose (Gilbert), Janet (Carlo) Litrenta and Martha (Chuck) Slager; 11 grandchildren: Shannon (Eric) Lantis, Angela (Bryan) Smieska, Haleigh (Evan) Jones, Tristan (Amber) Motz, Jenna (Joe) Vanderstelt, Megan (James) Densteadt, Kenzy Cole, Michael (Emily) Townsend, Kyle Townsend, Alexander (Aubrey) Slager and Abigail Slager; 7 great-grandchildren: Kala Royston, Adeline and Walker Motz, Hudson Densteadt and Anthony, Emma and Lily Smieska; 2 great-great grandchildren: Rae'lynn and Isabella Hittle; extended family members Samantha (Brian) Baumgardner (Gentry and Miller); Aunt Leora (Dargitz) Nelson and several cousins and members of her extended Italian family.
She graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1949 and started working at a local bank. Her best friend introduced her to Michael whom she married in 1952. Patricia was a devoted wife and loving mother and adored by all those she met. She was patient, kind and caring and loved raising her children and her "adopted" kids. She was warmly known as a second Mom to many in and around the idyllic Boston Blvd neighborhood. The red bricked family home--affectionately referred to as Grand Central Station --was the hub for her eight children, their friends, neighbors and so many others. The door was always open and there was always an extra seat at the table. She converted to Catholicism and attended church with her husband every Saturday night followed by dinner out. You could count on spaghetti and meatballs for dinner every Sunday. She enjoyed shopping, sewing, crocheting and was known for going all out with her holiday home decorations. The numerous blankets she crocheted over the years provided warmth and comfort to others and gifting them brought her immense joy. Her smile and warm hugs that would "squeeze the puddin' out of you" will forever remain in our hearts.
The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Eva and Ron Motz for being by her side every day for the last five years leading through this journey. Our sincere appreciation goes to the caring staff of The Willows in Okemos and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Due to current COVID-19 health concerns, immediate family members will hold a private service and celebration of her life. You may express condolences or share a memory at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/east-lansing-mi/patricia-derose-9310442
Donations in her name may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice https://www.htohhfoundation.org/
or American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/
Arrangements by Gorsline-Runciman East Lansing Chapel.