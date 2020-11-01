Patricia Mae Maul
Patricia Mae (Wressell) Maul (77) passed away on October 26, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Ronald and their two children; their daughter Shaundree Cassidy and her husband Jerry, their son Jason Maul and his wife Heather; six grandchildren: Jamie Cassidy, Sarah Lawens, Brandon (Tia) Lawens, Cody Cassidy, Joshua (Alex) Maul, Jacob (Arianna) Maul; four great grandchildren; Brother, Richard (Eve) Wressell; Sister, Barbara (Phillip) Henshaw; brothers: Robert (Jackie) Wressell, and Charles Wressell. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Verna Wressell; and sister Sandra (Terry) Kanary. Patricia retired from AAA Insurance Company as a senior medical adjuster. She was a devoted friend and parent, selfless in always helping others before herself.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Memorial contributions in her honor are greatly appreciated and may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive,