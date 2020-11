Patricia Mae MaulPatricia Mae (Wressell) Maul (77) passed away on October 26, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Ronald and their two children; their daughter Shaundree Cassidy and her husband Jerry, their son Jason Maul and his wife Heather; six grandchildren: Jamie Cassidy, Sarah Lawens, Brandon (Tia) Lawens, Cody Cassidy, Joshua (Alex) Maul, Jacob (Arianna) Maul; four great grandchildren; Brother, Richard (Eve) Wressell; Sister, Barbara (Phillip) Henshaw; brothers: Robert (Jackie) Wressell, and Charles Wressell. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Verna Wressell; and sister Sandra (Terry) Kanary. Patricia retired from AAA Insurance Company as a senior medical adjuster. She was a devoted friend and parent, selfless in always helping others before herself.A celebration of life will be held in the summer. Memorial contributions in her honor are greatly appreciated and may be made to the Alzheimer's Association , 8180 Greensboro Drive,