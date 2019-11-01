|
Patricia May Myer
Mason - Patricia loving wife and mother passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on October 27, 2019 surrounded by her husband and family. Patricia was born December 29, 1936 at home in Onondaga, Michigan, the daughter of Chester and Leah Brown. She graduated in 1955 from Leslie High School and in 1961 from Michigan State University. Patricia was married to her loving husband Edgar Myer for 61 years. Together they made their home in the Mason/Dansville area raising 4 children. Most of her married life she worked from home caring for their children. In later years, she worked at Ware's Pharmacy in Mason, Michigan. Patricia loved family, flowers, reading, watching wildlife and living in the country. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dean Myer; and her brother, LeRoy Brown. Patricia is survived by her husband, Edgar; children, Adrienne (Larry) Bigg, Tamma (Dennis) Hansen and Wayne (Marie) Myer; grandchildren, Zachary Stewart, Joshua, Stewart, Aaron Stewart, Jenne (Mark) Jenkins, Lindsey (Daniel) Davison, Kaleb (Hannah) Myer, Ethan Myer, Josiah Bigg; great grandchildren, Greyson Jenkins, Henley Jenkins and Rowan Myer; collected grandchildren, Allison Perrine, Olivia Perrine, Danielle Frederick and Niko Rincon. Patricia was cared for in her last days by family and McLaren Hospice of Lansing. Patricia was an active member of Mason Community Church for 61 years. Visitation will be Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 - 4 pm with a Memorial Service Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2 pm. Visitation and Memorial Services will be at the Mason Community Church, 1000 E. Columbia Street, Mason, Michigan 48854. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Patricia, donations may be made to the Mason Community Church, 100 E. Columbia Street, Mason, Michigan 48854 or McLaren Hospice, 1515 Cal Drive, Davison, Michigan 48423. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Ball Dunn Chapel. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019