Patricia Niewiadomski
1944 - 2020
Whitehall - Patricia Niewiadomski, 76, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 26, 1944, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Thomas and Bernita (Fonger) Warwick.

Throughout her life, Patricia was passionate about helping those in need. She supported and was actively involved with Meals on Wheels, Feeding America, Hospice Care, Casa Materna (a clinic providing prenatal and postnatal support to woman in Nicaragua), St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing, and Meta Peace Team (seeking calming and peaceful solutions to conflicts).

Most of all, she loved her family and cherished time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her home on Owasippe Lake, visiting her sons in Seattle and San Francisco, and traveling with her family across the country and throughout the world.

Patricia is survived by: her husband, Walter Niewiadomski Sr.; children, Walter Niewiadomski Jr., Mary (Brian) Hayes, Peter Niewiadomski, Paul (Jean) Niewiadomski, and Gregory (Laura) Niewiadomski; grandchildren, Benjamin Niewiadomski, Adam Niewiadomski, Anya Riney-Niewiadomski, Leo Hayes, Eve Hayes, and Esme Niewiadomski; brother, Richard (Arlene) Warwick and David Warwick; sister-in-law, Joan Baker; brother-in-law, David (Joan) Niewiadomski; and many nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by: her parents, Thomas and Bernita Warwick; and brother-in-law Jeff Baker.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling Street, Montague, with Reverend Peter Omogo celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

Memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America (00375), Meals on Wheels, or to Meta Peace Team in Lansing.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - White Lake Chapel
413 S. Mears Avenue
Whitehall, MI 49461
231-894-5676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
My family and I only had the chance to meet Pat briefly in Lake Tahoe this year, but remember her kindness that was also reflected in her family and those she touched. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Yat-Pang Au
Friend
June 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Pat's passing. May God give you the strength to face all the tomorrows. Rely on your memories to bring you peace. Pat would want you all to rejoice in the time spent together as a family. Remember her with love and cherish every moment you were given.
May God Bless You Always
Walt and Molly Hayes


Molly Hayes
Friend
