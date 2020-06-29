Patricia NiewiadomskiWhitehall - Patricia Niewiadomski, 76, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 26, 1944, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Thomas and Bernita (Fonger) Warwick.Throughout her life, Patricia was passionate about helping those in need. She supported and was actively involved with Meals on Wheels, Feeding America, Hospice Care, Casa Materna (a clinic providing prenatal and postnatal support to woman in Nicaragua), St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing, and Meta Peace Team (seeking calming and peaceful solutions to conflicts).Most of all, she loved her family and cherished time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her home on Owasippe Lake, visiting her sons in Seattle and San Francisco, and traveling with her family across the country and throughout the world.Patricia is survived by: her husband, Walter Niewiadomski Sr.; children, Walter Niewiadomski Jr., Mary (Brian) Hayes, Peter Niewiadomski, Paul (Jean) Niewiadomski, and Gregory (Laura) Niewiadomski; grandchildren, Benjamin Niewiadomski, Adam Niewiadomski, Anya Riney-Niewiadomski, Leo Hayes, Eve Hayes, and Esme Niewiadomski; brother, Richard (Arlene) Warwick and David Warwick; sister-in-law, Joan Baker; brother-in-law, David (Joan) Niewiadomski; and many nieces and nephews.Patricia was preceded in death by: her parents, Thomas and Bernita Warwick; and brother-in-law Jeff Baker.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 5149 Dowling Street, Montague, with Reverend Peter Omogo celebrant. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Grand Rapids.Memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America (00375), Meals on Wheels, or to Meta Peace Team in Lansing.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.