Patricia Pinksa
Eaton Rapids - On Friday morning May 31, 2019 loving wife and mother of three children Patrica Pinksa passed away at the age of 91. Patricia was born on March 20, 1928 in Saginaw, Michigan to Royal A. Gaunt and Elsie Yarmuth Gaunt. She married the love of her life Harold Pinksa in June 20 1952. They spent 67 years together raising their family, traveling the world visiting countries on five continents, supporting MSU Woman's basketball, and dancing through life together. Later in life at the age of 50 she returned to college and graduated three years later in 1981 with her LPN degree. She spent 12 years practicing nursing at the Eaton Rapids Medical Center. Throughout her life she was an active member of the Girl Scout community participating as a troop leader and organizing the Stars, Stripes, and Scouts in celebration of the nation's bicentennial in 1976. Pat was a huge fan and supporter of her grandchildren and great grandchildren attending their sporting, musical, and other extracurriculars.
She was preceded in death by son, Randy Pinksa and 5 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband Harold, brother, Don Gaunt and daughters, Carolyn (Tom) Rocheleau, Francene (James) Rasmussen, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren with the 6th eagerly anticipated.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. To share memories or leave condolences, please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019