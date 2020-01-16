Services
Patricia Root


1946 - 2020
Patricia Root Obituary
Patricia Root

Lansing - Patricia Ann Root, age 73, of Lansing, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Burcham Hills in East Lansing. She was born July 2, 1946, in Marquette, Michigan the only child of Alfred J. and Frances Ann (Lawry) LeMire. Patricia and her family moved to Lansing from Marquette in 1957. She graduated from Lansing Everett High School in 1964. Patricia was a devoted mother. She had a very special bond with her only daughter, Melodie. They enjoyed each and every opportunity they were able to spend together. In her free time Patricia enjoyed BINGO, playing golf, and traveling. She was a devoted member of the Catholic Community of St. Jude in DeWitt. Patricia retired after many faithful years of service from General Motors.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Melodie Ann Barber of Bath; grandchildren: Alex Barber of Grand Ledge, Nick Barber of Eaton Rapids; 3 great grandchildren; special friend and companion, Don Freeman of Dimondale; and numerous other cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Eugene Root.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11 A.M. at the Catholic Community of St. Jude with Rev. Fr. Robert L. Irish celebrating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Catholic Community of St. Jude with the Rosary being prayed at 7:30 P.M. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to Mass on Tuesday. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lansing.

Those desiring, may make contributions in Patricia's memory to the Catholic Community of St. Jude, 801 N. Bridge St., DeWitt, MI 48820 or 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.

To view Patricia's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.burkhead-greenfuneralhome.com.

The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
