Patricia Saller
Laingsburg - Patricia L. Saller age 74 of Laingsburg, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at McLaren Hospital in Lansing. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel. Pastor Brian Blankenship will be officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and one hour prior to the service.
Patricia Harris was born on November 12, 1944 in St. Johns, MI a daughter of Fredrick and Faith (Beck) Saller. On July 2, 1965 she married John Saller. She enjoyed golfing, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her husband, John Saller; children, Karen (Alex) Hagerty, John (Elsa) Saller II and Jason (Toller) Saller; grandchildren, Mitchell, Makayla, Hailey and Zachary; sisters, Beverly Ann, Virginia, Connie (Barry) and Sandy (Bill); and brother, Gary. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol; brother, Roger and her parents, John and Faith.
Memorial Contributions in Patricia's name are suggested to McLaren Hospice of Lansing. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 8, 2019