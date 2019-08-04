Resources
1940 - 2019
Pembroke, VA - Patricia Turner Muldoon (Trish), 79, a resident of Pembroke passed away on July 20, 2019.She was the daughter of the late Maurice and Marie Craig Turner of Lansing Michigan. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Patrick John Muldoon of Pembroke, and five children Shaena, Patrick, Meghan (Fritz Schweitzer), Bronwyn (Marcus Osborne), and Sean. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madeline, Bevyn, Cormac, Lochlan, Declan, Eamon, Brennan, and Marie-Cezanne. She is also survived by two sisters, Sr. Nancy Ann Turner and Marysue (Robert Livingston) and two brothers James (Joyce) Turner and Steve (Ginny) Turner all of Michigan. She is also survived by 16 nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.

Trish graduated from Resurrection High School in Lansing, and Michigan State University where she met her husband. After settling in the Pembroke area, she was employed with Giles County Public Schools for 32 years, first as a special ed teacher, then as the county's Director of Special Programs. She loved to read, garden, listen to Irish music, and was very active in her church's ministries. Family and and faith were most important in her life.

A funeral mass was held in her honor at Holy Family Catholic Church in Pearisburg, VA.on July 25, 2019. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. A complete obituary is available online at www.KendallFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
