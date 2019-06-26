|
PatriciaAnn House
Dimondale - PatriciaAnn joined her wonderful husband, Harold Peter, in heaven, Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born January 17, 1927 in Jackson. Pat earned her Registered Nursing degree from St. Lawrence Hospital and later worked at Mason Hospital. She and Pete both became EMT's for Windsor Township and enjoyed that part of their lives for many years, even riding in a National Guard tank during a snow storm to deliver a baby. Pat was a charter member of Calvary Lutheran. She was very active in the American Cancer Society, many other organizations and volunteered at soup kitchens. Pat especially loved to read. She was a fun grandma and many good times were had at parties around her pool. Surviving are three daughters, Cristeena (David) Gaut, Dianna House and Connie (Ken) Caron; son, S. Jabez House; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews and three sisters-in-law. Memorial services will be held 11 A.M. Friday, June 28, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 6301 W. St. Joe, Lansing, with Pastor Darrell Neves officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran memorial fund. Those who know her best will smile when she arrives in heaven to join Pete and she'll be saying "Let's get this party started." She's the original party girl. Arrangements by Field & Leik Funeral Home, Dimondale.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 26, 2019