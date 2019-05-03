|
|
Patricio "Pat" Gonzalez
McAllen Texas
Formerly of Lansing - March 13, 1926 - April 29, 2019. Patricio (Pat) went to be with his Lord on April 29, 2019, at the age of 93, and went peacefully at his home in McAllen, Texas with his daughter Amalia and Jake Montalvo by his side. Patricio was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Born on March 13, 1926 to Juana Garcia and Antonio Navarro who preceded him in death, also preceding him in death was his wife Julia of 69 years and his son Juan A. Gonzalez. He is survived by one sister Mercedes Benavides and one brother Luis Navarro; three daughters; Ramona (Clio) Ruiz, Amalia (Molly) Almazan (Jake Montalvo), Julia (Javier) Cavazos, two sons; Patricio (Betty) Gonzalez, and Tomas (Kim) Gonzalez; 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and a special friend of the family Peggy Kiwala. He was employed and retired from Fisher Body. A long-time resident of Lansing until relocating to McAllen, Texas, to live with his daughter Molly and son-in-law Robert J. Almazan (deceased). He enjoyed the warm weather, sunshine, a dip in the pool to cool off and a cool beer on the patio while listening to his music. He was a devout Catholic and opened his home to help seminarians on their way to priesthood. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing but one of his favorite pastimes was going to garage sales and finding treasures or anything else he could fix. He was a simple and quiet man but spoke volumes by his way of life and example he was to so many. He will be greatly missed and leaves behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and faith.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 5th at Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel, 520 E. Mt. Hope from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the Funeral Mass. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph, Lansing MI., on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Fain as celebrant. Interment will follow in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials can be made to CIMA Hospice of the Valley, 3524 W Alberta Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 3, 2019