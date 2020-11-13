Patrick F. Cherry



Lansing - Patrick F. Cherry passed away on October 23, 2020. He was 74 years old. Pat, as he was often known, was born on January 3, 1946 in Lansing, MI. He attended Resurrection School, graduating in 1963. Pat was a standout athlete in high school. He played football, basketball, and baseball at Resurrection.



After high school, Pat attended the University of Michigan, graduating in 1966 with a degree in philosophy at the age of twenty. He married Mary Kay Guerriero that year and enrolled in Wayne State University Law School. Pat graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1969.



Pat was a law clerk for Ingham County Circuit Judge Marvin J. Salmon for one year, and then joined the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office. He tried misdemeanor and felony cases there and attained the position of Chief Trial Lawyer, and later Chief of the Criminal Division. In 1975 he was appointed District Court Judge for the 54-A District Court for the City of Lansing, Michigan. Pat served on the bench for 42 years, and held the position of Chief Judge from 1999-2006.



During his time on the bench, Pat volunteered his time with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and sat on the board of the National Council on Alcoholism. He also worked with several neighborhood and community organizations in Lansing.



After his retirement in 2017, Pat moved to sunny Las Cruces, New Mexico. There he was able to indulge some of his hobbies. Pat enjoyed card games, especially bridge. He was an avid sports fan, and loved to attend high school and college games in person. He was also a prolific reader, especially historical non-fiction and crime novels. Pat was a cinema buff who especially enjoyed making Oscar predictions. He also enjoyed stage productions, particularly musical theatre.



Patrick was preceded in death by his parents Royal "Red" and Zelma Cherry, wife Mary Kay Cherry, brother Don Cherry, and daughter Karen Cherry. He is survived by his children Nicole Cherry, Steven Cherry, Michelle (Manny) DeSousa, and Melanie (Scott) Achenbach, his granddaughter Isabella Trevino, brother Mike (Heidi) Cherry, sister Caroline (Lyle) Brown, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral mass will be held at St. Gerard Church on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will take place immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lansing, MI. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Ele's Place.









